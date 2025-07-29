Gunman kills at least 5, self at NYC tower housing Blackstone, NFL offices

By Myles Miller and Dawn Lim

An armed shooter attacked 345 Park Ave. in Manhattan, the tower housing Blackstone Inc.’s global headquarters and the National Football League among others, killing at least five people, according to a city official.

The suspected shooter is dead, three officials said. Victims include at least one police officer. At least two other people died at the tower.

The incident set off a chaotic scene in Midtown Manhattan, with scores of police cars cordoning off the area and a helicopter overhead. A man had been seen entering the skyscraper with a bulletproof vest and an assault rifle, according to the New York Post. The gunman was found dead on the 33rd floor. Blackstone occupies that floor, according to multiple people who’ve worked for the firm. Its staff on the 32nd floor pushed furniture in front of doors to barricade themselves in during the attack, employees said.