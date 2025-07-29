Home / World News / London stabbings leave 2 dead, as many hospitalised, including suspect

London stabbings leave 2 dead, as many hospitalised, including suspect

A 58-year-old-man was killed at the scene in the Southwark section of central London, the Metropolitan police said. A 27-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8
The attack was not believed to be terror related, Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said.
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:53 AM IST
A stabbing attack at a London business on Monday killed two people and sent two more to the hospital, including the suspect who was in grave condition, police said.

A 58-year-old-man was killed at the scene in the Southwark section of central London, the Metropolitan police said. A 27-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital. 

ALSO READ: 11 injured, 6 critical in stabbing at Michigan Walmart; suspect held 

The attack was not believed to be terror related, Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident but was in life-threatening condition, police said. Another man was hospitalised but expected to survive.

Police did not reveal any details about the business where the crime occurred or a possible motive. None of the victims or the suspect was named.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :London shootingLondon stabbing

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

