Home / World News / Trump says he ended friendship with Epstein for 'stealing his employees'

Trump says he ended friendship with Epstein for 'stealing his employees'

The president and his allies, some of whom are now in the administration, had promised to release the files

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump recently directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the public release of sealed grand jury transcripts in the case. | PTI Photo
AP Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump said Monday that he ended his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and threw the now-disgraced financier out of his private club in Florida after Epstein betrayed him more than once by hiring people who had worked for him.

Trump did not say what the people's jobs were or where they worked, and the White House had no immediate comment. But with the fresh comments, Trump shed a little light on the reason why he has said he had ended the relationship with Epstein, though Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, recently said on X that, "The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep.

Epstein killed himself, authorities say, in a New York jail cell in 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Trump and his top allies stoked conspiracy theories about Epstein's death before Trump returned to power and are now struggling to manage the fallout after the Justice Department said Epstein did in fact die by suicide and that it would not release additional documents about the case.

The president and his allies, some of whom are now in the administration, had promised to release the files.

The case has dogged Trump at home and abroad and even followed Vice President JD Vance during an appearance in his home state of Ohio on Monday. A small group of protesters assembled outside a factory in Canton that Vance toured, holding signs that spelled out JD Protects Pedophiles and indicating that GOP stands for Guardians Of Pedophiles.

The Republican president spoke at his golf property in Turnberry, Scotland, as he sat with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after the leaders had met and were answering questions from US and UK journalists. Asked to explain why the relationship had faltered, Trump said, That's such old history, very easy to explain, but I don't want to waste your time by explaining it.

He then explained, saying he stopped talking to Epstein after he did something that was inappropriate.

He hired help and I said, Don't ever do that again,'" Trump said. He stole people that worked for me. I said, Don't ever do that again.' He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata.

I threw him out and that was it. I'm glad I did, if you want to know the truth, Trump added.

Trump recently directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the public release of sealed grand jury transcripts in the case. One federal judge has denied that request; a second judge has yet to rule.

Vance on Monday visited the factory to promote Trump's tax cut and border bill, but also addressed the Epstein matter, saying the president wants full transparency in the case.

The president has been very clear. We're not shielding anything," Vance said in response to a reporter's question. The president has directed the attorney general to release all credible information and, frankly, to go and find additional credible information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Some of that stuff takes time, Vance said, adding that Trump has been very clear. He wants full transparency.

Trump had said back in 2019 that Epstein was a fixture in Palm Beach but that the two had had a falling-out a long time ago and he hadn't spoken with Epstein for 15 years.

Trump on Monday also denied contributing to a compilation of letters and drawings to mark Epstein's 50th birthday, first reported on by the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper said the letter believed to be from Trump included a drawing of a woman's body.

I don't do drawings of women, that I can tell you, Trump said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Himalayan high voltage: 76% of cars sold in Nepal are now electric

US-EU trade deal wards off escalation, to raise costs for firms, consumers

Tesla signs chip supply deal with Samsung Electronics, says Elon Musk

Zimbabwe needs G20 support to end debt crisis, says World Bank chief

Musk's Neuralink chip enables paralysed woman to write, draw using her mind

Topics :Donald TrumpFloridaUS President

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 1:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story