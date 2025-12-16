Gunmen abduct 18 bus passengers in Pakistan; 10 rescued

Eighteen people were abducted by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sindh province while they were en route to Quetta in a bus.
The incident took place near the Ghotki area on Monday night when the attackers opened fire on the bus at the Highway Link Road close to the Sindh and Punjab border, and took hostage 18 male passengers.
The driver and a few passengers were injured in the firing.
A total of 18 to 20 attackers were present at the scene, all armed and their faces covered, according to a female passenger travelling in the bus, Geo News reported.
The attackers asked 25 passengers to deboard the bus but didn't harm the women passengers, she said.
Zia ul Hasan Lanjhar, spokesperson for the Sindh Home Minister, said there were around 30 passengers on the bus, besides the driver and cleaner.
Security forces managed to rescue 10 passengers on Tuesday in an overnight operation under the DIG's command.
Police and Rangers personnel rescued 10 of the abducted passengers after an exchange of fire [with the dacoits] in Sonmiani, the statement issued by the office of Sukkur Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) said.
It further stated that the dacoits were being chased and the fight with them is ongoing for the recovery of the remaining passengers.
