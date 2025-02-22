'Had very good talks' with Putin, but Zelensky 'not important', says Trump

US President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, stating that he does not see Zelensky’s presence as crucial in negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump mentioned he had “good talks” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but not with Ukraine, as Washington pushes for a resolution to the three-year war.

However, the US president later asserted that both Zelensky and Putin would need to “get together” to bring the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv to an end.

Trump’s remarks marked a shift in tone from his earlier comments, in which he referred to Zelensky as a “dictator without elections” following the Ukrainian leader’s frustration over being excluded from discussions between US and Russian officials.

“I don't think he's very important to be in meetings,” Trump said in an audio interview with Fox News. "He has been there for three years. He makes it very hard to make deals," he added.

The president further argued that Ukrainian leaders “don't have any cards” in negotiations. “I have had very good talks with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and I have not had such good talks with Ukraine. They don't have any cards, but they play it tough. But we are not going to let this continue,” he told US governors at the White House on Friday.

Earlier this week, Russian and top diplomats met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire, with Ukraine notably absent from the talks.

Also Read

Tensions rise between Trump, Zelensky

Tensions between Trump and Zelensky have escalated further, with Trump branding the Ukrainian leader a “dictator” and falsely claiming Ukraine had “started” the war.

"He complains that he's not in a meeting that we are having with Saudi Arabia trying to intermediate peace," Trump said during his Fox News interview, arguing that Zelensky had been involved in talks for three years without progress.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump suggested that Kyiv could soon sign a deal granting the US preferential access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.

"They are very brave, in every way you can imagine. But we are spending our treasure on some country that's very, very far away," Trump remarked about Ukraine.

According to AFP, Trump has pushed for Ukraine to provide US companies access to its vast natural resources as compensation for the billions of dollars in aid provided under the Biden administration. In exchange, Ukraine is reportedly seeking security assurances from Washington. Zelensky, who has previously rejected such terms, expressed hope for a “fair result” on Friday.

Trump criticises Macron, Starmer over Ukraine

Trump also took aim at French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, both of whom are set to visit the White House next week for key discussions. He accused them of failing to take decisive action to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Macron, responding to Trump’s comments, stated on Friday that he would remind him that “you can't be weak with President Putin".

“They haven’t done anything. Macron is a friend of mine, and I have met with the Prime Minister and he’s a very nice guy (but) nobody’s done anything,” Trump said.

(With agency inputs)