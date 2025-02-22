Taiwan records 8 Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels, 2 ships near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected 8 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 7 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan as of 6 am (UTC+8) on Saturday.

The MND further noted that 3 of these sorties crossed the median line, entering Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Additionally, Taiwan also recorded 3 Chinese balloons during this time period.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. 3 PRC balloons was detected during this timeframe."

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state. However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

China has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

On February 17, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) strongly asserted that the Taiwan Strait is not under China's sovereignty, emphasising that the freedom of navigation exercised by like-minded countries proves its legal status.

The MND criticised China's military actions against Taiwan and its neighbouring countries, saying that these actions only highlight China's role as the greatest threat to regional peace and stability.

Sharing a post on X on Monday, MND said, "The Taiwan Strait is by no means under PRC sovereignty! Like-minded countries' freedom of navigation proves its legal status. #PLA military actions against #Taiwan and its neighbours only reaffirm that the PRC is the greatest threat to regional peace and stability.