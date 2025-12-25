Hamas violating Trump's peace plan, warns Netanyahu as Israel vows response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Hamas "continued to violate the 20-point peace plan" advocated by US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu further said that Israel will respond accordingly.

In a post on X, he said, "The Hamas terror organization continues to violate the ceasefire and President Trump's 20 point plan. Their ongoing and continuing public refusal to disarm is an ongoing flagrant violation and again today their violent intentions and violations were confirmed by their detonation of an IED that wounded an IDF officer. Hamas must be held to the agreement that they signed on which includes removal from governance, demilitarization and de-radicalization. Israel will respond accordingly."

It is unclear whether the bomb was recently planted in the area by terror operatives or if it was an old explosive device. The English-language statement comes days before Netanyahu is set to fly to Florida to meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss the next steps in the fragile Gaza ceasefire, The Times of Israel reported. Israel vowed on Wednesday to respond to an incident in southern Gaza's Rafah in which a bomb exploded against an Israeli armored personnel carrier, lightly injuring an IDF officer. The officer, who serves in the Golani Brigade, was taken to a hospital, and his family was notified, the army said, as per The Times of Israel.