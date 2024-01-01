Happy New Year 2024: 10 inspiring quotes to start positive in January 2024

2024 is here. Like all firsts, the month of January carries an exceptional feeling with it. An opportunity to lay out significant objectives once more and efforts towards accomplishing them with recharged energy, January is a significant month for resolutions, goals, and furthermore, anticipating self-improvement.

The month of January was named after Janus, the Roman lord of starting points and transitions. The first month of the year provides a fresh start, to turn another page. Also, now is the time to forget about the previous year's disappointments and wish for a brighter and better future.

Many individuals set goals for accomplishing wellness, monetary, and emotional well-being objectives in January. As we embrace the New Year, here are some inspiring January quotes that will make you strive to realise your dreams and furthermore persuade you to push ahead with a new viewpoint regardless of the difficulties ahead.

10 inspiring quotes to start positive in January 2024 • “January is the perfect time to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the year ahead.” – Oprah Winfrey • “Lots of people go mad in January. Not as many as in May, of course. Nor June. But January is your third most common month for madness.” – Karen Joy Fowler

• “The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” – Josiyah Martin

• “In January, let go of the old; welcome in the new; and cherish the possibilities that lie ahead.” – Ernie J Zelinski, the Joy of Not Working

• “The start of January marks a time to let go of regrets and embrace the opportunity to make things right.” – Roy T. Bennett, the Light in the Heart (2018)

• January, the first month of the year. A perfect time to start all over again. Changing energies and deserting old moods. New beginnings, new attitudes.– Charmaine J Forde

• If January is the month of change, February is the month of lasting change. January is for dreamers… February is for doers. – Marc Parent

• December is letting go, of all the past year’s fails, and starting anew in January, as time again chases its tail. – Stewart Stafford

• “January is the threshold to new possibilities; dare to step forward and embrace the unknown.” – A.D. Posey, Poems from an Insomniac (2014)

• Every man should be born again on January 1. Start with a fresh page. – Henry Ward Beecher.