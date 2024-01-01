Home / World News / Happy New Year 2024: 5 best firework shows in the world and more

Happy New Year 2024: 5 best firework shows in the world and more

Music, nightlife, parties and food customs are certainly a part of New Year celebrations but the firecrackers steal the show. Here are the 5 places which witnessed the best New Year's eve 2024

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as New Year's Eve celebrations get underway in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP/PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

December 31 marks the last day on the Gregorian calendar and it is quite possibly the oldest holiday in the Western societies. In Mesopotamia, around 2000 B.C., the first known record of New Year's celebrations can be found.
Presently, it is perhaps the biggest worldwide festival across the world. This year too, many cities around the world witnessed exhilarating celebrations with thousands of people gathering to celebrate with fireworks and music. Here’s our list of the best 5. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Top 5 firework shows in the world 
Sydney, Australia – As the clock was about to strike 12 o’clock, the air in Sydney became electric. The event witnessed one of the world's biggest, technologically progressed presentations of firecrackers, lighting and projections. 

Take a midnight cruise around Sydney Harbour if you can beat the crowd. Sydney New Year's eve plays live to over 1 million spectators along the Sydney Harbor foreshore, and over 425 million around the world get to witness the event on their screens.
Best Spot: Sydney Opera House & Sydney Harbour. 

2. New York, USA – Minutes before 12 PM of December 31, eyes of the world go to the amazing lights and bustling energy of Times Square. Expectation runs high as people hold their breath to witness a majestic celebration. As the clocks strike 12, the well-known New Year's Eve Ball drops from the flagpole on Multiple Times Square. 
Over 1,000,000 people assemble at Times Square for the Ball drop, arriving ahead of schedule to find a place to stand among thousands that gather at the place.
Best Spot: Times Square.

3. Edinburgh, Scotland – Hogmanay is the Scottish word for the last day of the year or New Year's Eve and Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party is consistently in the 'op 100 things to do before you die' list.
On December 30, there is a torchlight procession and other entertainment. On December 31, a huge outdoor street party with concerts, fireworks, and smaller options for public entertainment, like a ceilidh, which is a social event with Scottish or Irish folk music and singing, traditional dancing, and storytelling for families, is organised. 
Best Spot: Start at Edinburgh's Old Town – North Bridge, South Bridge and St. Giles Cathedral.

4. Thailand's Chiang Mai – Imagine a crowd of hundreds of people carrying lit paper lanterns along the riverbank. As per Thai practice, sending a lamp in the sky represents a fresh start and good luck.
Furthermore, as 12 o'clock rolls in, a wish is made and the lamps are delivered above, transforming the dark night into a radiant scene. Alongside the fireworks, the music blares from the speakers adding more glitz to the celebrations. Go to the North Door that has a dynamic scene of clubs and bars that offer a party environment to the evening.
Best Spot: Along the banks of the Ping river.

5. Mexico- Wear colourful underwear, carry 12 grapes and head to the Nochevieja beaches, or New Year's Eve festivity that is set along by firecrackers and celebrating. Pick your underwear cautiously, red means love, yellow means money or luck and white means harmony.
Every month, eating 12 grapes at midnight brings luck and good vibes. Keep in mind, you need to eat every one of the 12 grapes in 60 seconds. For luck, put a gold ring in a glass of champagne and drink it. However, it is a little tricky. You can't remove the ring from the glass until after you have completed the process of drinking it and embraced everybody in the room.
Best Spot: Beaches of Cancun & Playa del Carmen.

Also Read

Happy New Year 2024: Here's how to wish New Year in 12 different languages

Happy New Year 2024: Here are the best wishes, messages and quotes to share

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

New Year 2024: First and last countries on earth to welcome New Year 2024

Saudi Arabia's fund outpaces Singapore's GIC With $31.6 billion splurge

Sri Lanka raises fuel retail prices by Rs 20; first under new VAT hike

China's factory activity slows in Dec, indicating economy is still sluggish

New Year 2024: History, significance, traditions, and all you need to know

Violence-linked fatalities in Pakistan hit six-year high in 2023: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :New YearNew Year's EveNew Year's DayToday News

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story