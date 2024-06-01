Home / World News / Hard to meet discussions on Russia-Ukraine war, says China citing problems

Hard to meet discussions on Russia-Ukraine war, says China citing problems

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China's hopes appear to be hard to meet at the meeting"

china Flag, China
There is still a clear gap between the arrangements for the meeting and the demands of the Chinese side, as well as the general expectations of the international community, Mao said | (Photo: Reuters)
AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China said Friday it would be 'hard to meet calls for discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war, citing problems with arrangements that appear to point to Beijing's strongly pro-Moscow stance.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China's hopes appear to be hard to meet at the meeting".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There is still a clear gap between the arrangements for the meeting and the demands of the Chinese side, as well as the general expectations of the international community, Mao said.

Mao gave no details, but said that China has "informed parties concerned about our considerations and concerns and would keep in touch with all parties concerned. China claims to be neutral in the conflict, but has strongly backed Russia, most recently hosting President Vladimir Putin on a state visit.

In an interview with China's official Xinhua News Agency released Wednesday, Putin hailed his ties with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, saying that President Xi maintains a respectful, friendly, open and at the same time business-like style of communication.

Our every meeting is not just a dialogue between old friends ... but also a fruitful exchange of views on the most topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda, Putin said.

Putin hailed Beijing's peace plan for Ukraine that has been largely dismissed and makes no requirements for Moscow to return land it has seized, saying that we commend China's approaches to resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

Switzerland had proposed the talks for the coming days in hopes of bringing an end to the war, which was sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, but they haven't been endorsed by Moscow.

Also Read

Putin's crackdown casts a wide net, ensnaring LGBTQ+ community, lawyers

With Putin's reelection all but assured, Russian Oppn vows to undermine him

Tucker Carlson interviews Vladimir Putin: 5 key things Russian Prez said

Russian polls to give Putin another 6 yrs in power, a look at key issues

Despite pressure, we are largest economy of Europe: President Putin

Trump, his lawyers confused about the gag order after his conviction

Republicans join Trump's attacks on justice system, campaign of vengeance

US-India ties based on common vision and values: Defence Secy Lloyd Austin

Microsoft to pay off cloud industry group to end EU antitrust complaint

15 yrs on, Tamil survivors of Lanka civil war live in fear, disempowerment

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Vladimir PutinChinaRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story