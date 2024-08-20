Harris has character, experience, vision to lead US, says Hillary Clinton

Vice President Kamala Harris has the character, experience and vision to lead the United States forward, former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton said on Monday as she addressed thousands of Democratic Party leaders and members from across the country to nominate the former attorney as their nominee for the November presidential elections. Kamala has the character, experience, and vision to lead us forward, the 76-year-old, who unsuccessfully contested against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, said at the Democratic National Convention. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp I know her heart and her integrity. We both got our start as young lawyers helping children who were abused or neglected. That kind of work changes you. Those kids stay with you. Kamala carries with her the hopes of every child she protected, every family she helped, every community she served, Clinton said.

So as president, she will always have our backs. She will fight to lower costs for hard-working families. Open the doors wide for good paying jobs. And, yes, she will restore abortion rights nationwide, Clinton said as she described Harris as the future of the United States.

The story of my life and the history of our country is that progress is possible. But not guaranteed. We have to fight for it. And never, ever give up, Clinton said.

There is always a choice. Do we push forward or pull back? Come together as we the people' or split into us versus them? That's the choice we face in this election, said the former secretary of state urging the people to elect Harris as the next president of the United States. We have him on the run now, she said.

The Constitution says the president's job is to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.' Those are the words our founders used: Take care.' Just look at the candidates. Kamala cares about kids, families, and America. Donald only cares about himself, she said.

On her first day in court, Kamala said five words that guide her still: Kamala Harris, for the people.' That's something Donald Trump will never understand, Clinton said in her remarks.

Clinton applauded President Joe Biden for a lifetime of service and leadership.

On Thursday, Harris, 59, would formally deliver her speech accepting the nomination of the Democratic Party as its presidential candidate for the November 5 election.

Incumbent President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race for the White House last month and backed Harris for the post. She soon received endorsements from former president Barack Obama and gathered sufficient delegate votes to be finalised as the party's presidential nominee.

Harris has now become the first-ever woman of colour and also the first-ever Indian-American to be on the top of a presidential ticket of a major American political party.