Harris is 'tough, experienced and ready' to be president, says Tim Walz

Kamala Harris is "tough, experienced and is ready" to be the next president of the United States, her running mate Tim Walz has said, stressing that they will "turn the page" on Donald Trump. Minnesota Governor Walz's remarks came as he accepted his party's nomination for vice president at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It's the honour of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States, Walz, 60, said. He also thanked Vice President Harris for inviting him on to the ticket and thanked President Joe Biden for four years of strong, historic leadership. Kamala Harris is ready. Our job is to get in the trenches and to the blocking and tackling one inch at a time, one yard at a time, Walz, running mate of Harris said in his acceptance speech.

He then led the supporters in a rallying cry for their 2024 campaign: I don't know about you, I'm ready to turn the page on these guys. Go ahead, say it with me, We're not going back!'



Walz told the cheering crowd that Harris would fight for their rights.

No matter who you are, Kamala Harris is gonna stand up and fight for your freedom to live the life you want to lead. Because that's what we want for ourselves. And that's what we want for our neighbours, he said.

A former football coach, Waltz used some of its terminology in his remarks.

It's the fourth quarter, we're down a field goal, but we're on offence and we got the ball, he said, adding that the Democrats have the right team.

Walz said growing up in a small town like Butte, Nebraska one learns to take care of each other.

The family down the road may not think, pray, or love like you but they are your neighbours and you look out for them, he said.

I haven't given a lot of big speeches like this, but I have given a lot of pep talks. It's our job to get in the trenches and do the blocking and tackling, he said.

When Republicans use the word freedom, they mean that the government should be free to invade your doctor's office; corporations free to pollute your air and water; and banks free to take advantage of customers, he said.

But when we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean ... freedom to make your own health care decisions, your kids' freedom to go to school without worrying about being shot, he told the cheering crowd.

In his speech, Walz slammed Republican presidential nominee and former president Trump.

"Here's the thing. It's an agenda that nobody asked for. It's an agenda that serves nobody but the richest people and the most extreme voices in our country. An agenda that does nothing for our neighbours in need," he said.