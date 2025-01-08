Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Harris to travel to Asia, Mideast, Europe during her final week in office

The trip, which is scheduled to last from Jan 13 to Jan 17, will be a final opportunity for Harris to address US foreign policy challenges before Donald Trump takes office

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris
Harris has previously visited Germany and Singapore. Bahrain will be the 22nd country she's visited during her term | (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to close out her term with an around-the-world trip making stops in Singapore, Bahrain and Germany, her office said.

The trip, which is scheduled to last from Jan 13 to Jan 17, will be a final opportunity for Harris to address US foreign policy challenges before Donald Trump takes office. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is expected to join the vice president.

Although she has not disclosed her next steps after losing the presidential election, the expansive travel suggests that Harris might want to continue playing a role on the global stage. There's also speculation that Harris could run for governor of her home state of California.

Dean Lieberman, Harris' deputy national security adviser, said in a written statement that "the vice president felt it important to spend some of her final days in office thanking and engaging directly with US service members deployed overseas, which as she has said, has been one of her greatest privileges as vice president.

There are US troops based at all three of Harris' stops.

Harris plans to visit Changi Naval Base in Singapore and meet with leaders of the city-state. Singapore's location in the Indo-Pacific region makes it a key partner for addressing issues involving China, including freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

The next stop is Bahrain, where Harris will visit the headquarters of the US 5th Fleet, which operates in the Persian Gulf. The fleet has been engaged in efforts to protect Israel from Iranian attacks and regional shipping activity from the Houthis in Yemen.

Harris' final stop will be Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, home to a deployment of US Air Force fighter jets. She plans to talk about the importance of Nato in deterring Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago.

Harris has previously visited Germany and Singapore. Bahrain will be the 22nd country she's visited during her term.

The vice president continues to believe in a strong US global leadership role because it benefits the security and prosperity of the American people, and she will reaffirm this throughout her trip, Lieberman said.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

