Home / World News / Harvard visa ban could disrupt fall admissions and set college precedent

Harvard visa ban could disrupt fall admissions and set college precedent

President Trump's proclamation empowers the Secretary of State to revoke visas of international students at Harvard, raising concerns for fall admissions and international education policies

Donald Trump, Trump
This was followed by the US State Department ordering all its consular missions and embassies overseas to begin social media vetting of visa applicants looking to travel to Harvard University for any purpose. (Photo: PTI)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Donald Trump’s 4 June proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals seeking to study or participate in exchange programmes at Harvard University has raised alarm among education experts, who fear it may set a precedent for action against other Ivy League institutions.
 
The move comes amid escalating tensions between the Trump administration and higher education institutions, especially Harvard. The administration had last month banned foreign students’ admission to the university, an order that was blocked by a court.
 
This was followed by the US State Department instructing all consular missions and embassies overseas to begin social media vetting of visa applicants intending to travel to Harvard University for any purpose.
 
The 4 June presidential proclamation invokes authority under sections 212(f) and 215(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), granting the president broad powers to suspend entry of any class of people deemed "detrimental to the interests of the United States." The order halts new international admissions to Harvard but also grants the Secretary of State discretionary power to revoke existing F, M, or J visas of international students already at Harvard.
 
Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director of Ahmedabad-based education consultancy Career Mosaic, said the move raises concerns not only for incoming students but also for the broader international student community in the US. 
 
Harvard currently hosts 10,158 international students and scholars across its schools. Of these, 788 — the second-largest cohort — are from India, according to university data. China tops the list with 2,126 students.
 
Commenting on the situation, Kajal Dave, co-founder of LaunchEd, said the move affects thousands of international students currently applying or planning to study in the US, casting uncertainty over their academic futures.
 
“While the order specifically targets Harvard, it may set a troubling precedent, raising fears among students and universities nationwide about the stability of international education policies,” she added.
 
However, according to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the move follows Harvard allegedly refusing to provide information on certain foreign students involved in protest activities.
 
“Admission into the United States to attend, conduct research, or teach at our nation’s institutions of higher education is a privilege granted by our Government, not a guarantee,” the proclamation signed by President Trump stated.
 
It added that this privilege is necessarily tied to the host institution’s compliance and commitment to following federal law. “Harvard University has failed in this respect, among many others,” it alleged.
 
While the suspension of visas applies to foreigners wanting to attend Harvard through the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP) after the date of the proclamation, the Secretary of State has discretion to revoke visas of foreign nationals currently attending Harvard on F, M, or J visas.
 
Highlighting concerns about fairness and due process, Dave said the move could abruptly disrupt the lives and studies of students already residing in the US.
 
Zaveri added that the possibility of reviewing and revoking existing academic or exchange visas adds to the uncertainty for those already enrolled.
 
“However, students are being informed in advance and, in some cases, may be advised to consider transferring or seeking admission to alternate institutions, depending on guidance issued by relevant authorities,” he said.
 
Experts say the ongoing tension between the federal government and top academic institutions has created a climate of uncertainty for students planning to join US universities this fall.
 
Dave said the resulting uncertainty has understandably affected students preparing for the upcoming fall session.
 
She added that despite past court interventions blocking similar actions, repeated policy shifts are prompting many students to reconsider or delay their plans, with some now looking to alternative destinations with clearer, more student-friendly visa policies.
 
The continuous and growing uncertainty has led Indian students to seek new academic destinations, with Germany, Ireland, New Zealand and even Russia gaining favour—despite language barriers—for their easier immigration policies and promise of work opportunities after courses end.
 
According to education ministry data, Germany saw a 68 per cent increase in Indian students — to 34,702 in 2024 from 20,684 in 2022. New Zealand witnessed a 354 per cent jump from 1,605 to 7,297 during the same period. Russia saw a 59 per cent rise in Indian students, and Ireland 49 per cent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Droughts became 40% more severe over past 40 years, finds new study

ECB cuts growth, inflation forecasts amid trade war and weak demand

Pak's Bilawal Bhutto called out by journalist at UN over Kashmir remark

US arrests 2,200 immigrants in a day as Trump govt intensifies crackdown

Indonesia weighs China's offer of battle-tested J-10 fighter jets

Topics :Donald TrumpHarvard

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story