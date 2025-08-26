Home / World News / Heavy rain batters Vietnam as Typhoon Kajiki weakens, thousands evacuated

Heavy rain batters Vietnam as Typhoon Kajiki weakens, thousands evacuated

Vietnam's government had planned to evacuate nearly 600,000 people in the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue and Danang, where more than 152,000 homes were in high-risk areas

typhoon, vietnam, Typhoon Kajiki
Two airports in Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh provinces were still closed Tuesday after flights were halted Monday | Image: Reuters
AP Hanoi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heavy rain fell Tuesday in parts of Southeast Asia after a tropical storm made landfall in Vietnam, flooding streets in the capital, blowing away billboards and knocking down power poles and trees.

Vietnam's state media said the remnants of Typhoon Kajiki were now a tropical depression over Laos. Rain was also forecast in Thailand.

Vietnam's government had planned to evacuate nearly 600,000 people in the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue and Danang, where more than 152,000 homes were in high-risk areas. More than 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 paramilitary personnel were assisting with evacuations or were on standby for search and rescue, state media said.

Two airports in Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh provinces were still closed Tuesday after flights were halted Monday.

The national weather agency said Kajiki made landfall in central Vietnam with maximum sustained winds of 117 kph (73 mph). The torrential rain triggered flash flood and landslide alerts.

The storm blew away billboards and the roofs of buildings, uprooted trees and knocked down electric poles, state media VTV reported. It hit Monday afternoon during high tides that caused coastal flooding in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.

Overnight, heavy rain persisted between central Vietnam's Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh provinces. Streets in capital city, Hanoi, were also flooded by heavy rains.

Vietnam has reported one death, a man who was electrocuted while trying to prepare his home for the storm Friday.

Kajiki earlier brought winds and rain to China's southern Hainan Island.

Scientists published a study last year warning that seas warmed by climate change will result in Southeast Asia's cyclones forming closer to land, strengthening faster and lasting longer, raising risks for cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump threatens tariffs, tech export curbs in digital tax reprisal

Wildfire destroys homes in Oregon, threatens thousands as heat persists

All you need to know about Charles Kushner, US diplomat summoned to Paris

Trump warns of 'great consequences' if Russia, Ukraine skip talks

Trump softens stance with South Korea's Lee after initial warning

Topics :Vietnamheavy rainsstormSoutheast Asia

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story