Heavy rainfall lashes western Japan, govt orders evacuation of 370,000

Shimane Prefecture and other areas in western Japan were battered by heavy rains on Saturday, prompting local authorities to order the evacuation of 3,70,000 residents of two cities, reported Kyodo News.

At least 15 landslides and 20 locations in the city of Izumo were affected by overflowing rivers. According to the prefectural and city governments, four districts in the city were isolated because of cut-off roads even though lifelines were unaffected.

Local police and rescuers say they are looking for the driver after receiving a report of a car plunging into a river in the city, as per Kyodo News.

Kyodo News is a Tokyo-based news agency.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Izumo in Shimane received 109 millimetres of rain over a six-hour period on Saturday, while Matsue, just across the street, received 95.5 mm of rainfall.

The agency warned against unnecessary travel on Sunday, especially in areas of western, southwestern, and central Japan where thunderstorms are anticipated due to the persistent seasonal rain front, according to Kyodo News.

Record-breaking rainfall was witnessed in western Japan and the southwestern Kyushu region earlier on July 1 as well, leaving a person dead and two others missing, Kyodo News reported citing local officials and the weather agency.

According to local authorities, seven cars were discovered stranded in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, because of the intense rain, and one of the drivers was missing.

According to the bureau, 385 mm of rain fell in Yufu in Oita Prefecture in one day, setting a record till July 1.