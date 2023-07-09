Home / World News / Six killed as small plane crashes in field near Southern California airport

Six killed as small plane crashes in field near Southern California airport

AP Murrieta (US)
Plane Crash in South California

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 6:56 AM IST
Six people were killed when a small plane crashed and burst into flames in a field near a Southern California airport, authorities said.

The crash of the Cessna C550 business jet occurred around 4:15 am on Saturday in Murrieta, about 80 miles (130 kilometres) southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the flames, which had engulfed the plane and charred about an acre of vegetation just north of French Valley Airport, said the Riverside County Fire Department.

All six people on board died at the scene, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The victims were not immediately identified.

The plane had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, the FAA said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

It was the second fatal crash this week at the small county-owned airport in Murrieta, home to about 1,12,000 residents. A man was killed and three people were injured on July Fourth when a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed in a parking lot shortly after takeoff from French Valley.

Topics :air crashplane crashCalifornia

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 6:56 AM IST

