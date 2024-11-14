Here's why the Guardian quit Musk's X after US presidential elections

British daily The Guardian announced on Wednesday that it would stop posting on X (formerly Twitter), describing it as a "toxic media platform" and criticising its owner, Elon Musk , for allegedly using the platform to shape political discourse following the recent US presidential elections.

In a statement, The Guardian said, “We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X.”

The British daily added, “The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse.”

With about 27 million followers, The Guardian highlighted issues such as far-right conspiracy theories and racist content on the platform, which influenced its decision. The recent US election coverage reinforced this stance.

“This is something we have been considering for a while, given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism,” the statement added.

It assured readers that while its official accounts would no longer post on X, readers could still share its articles on the platform, and X posts might occasionally feature in live news coverage. Reporters would retain the freedom to use X for news gatherings that are in line with the organisation’s social media policies.

Although The Guardian is stepping away from X at an organisational level, individual journalists will still have access, subject to existing social media guidelines.

Following the announcement, Musk referred to The Guardian as “irrelevant” and a “laboriously vile propaganda machine” in a post on X.

Previously, US non-profit media outlet NPR left X after being labelled as “state-affiliated media”, prompting PBS, a US public television network, to suspend its activity on the platform.

More recently, the Berlin Film Festival also quit X, though it did not provide an official reason, and North Wales Police announced last month that it had stopped using X, citing inconsistency with its values.

Since acquiring Twitter in 2022, Musk has faced criticism for various changes, including perceived political alignments. A vocal supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Musk is set to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, alongside Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Elon Musk, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead DOGE, a new department focused on improving government efficiency and minimising waste.

What are the alternatives to X?

>Threads: Developed by Meta, Threads integrates with Instagram, allowing users to post text updates of up to 500 characters alongside images and videos. Its feed resembles Twitter, making it a popular choice for users seeking a familiar interface.

>Bluesky: Created by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky is a decentralised platform where users can build their own communities. It offers a familiar interface and customisable moderation and algorithms.

>Mastodon: An open-source platform operating on a decentralised model, Mastodon allows users to join different servers (instances) based on their interests. Posts, called “toots,” can be up to 500 characters.

>Cohost: With a chronological feed and no algorithmic interference, Cohost offers a straightforward user experience similar to Twitter, emphasising user control.

>Reddit: Though not a direct alternative, Reddit provides discussion-based forums where users can share content and engage in conversations across various topics.