SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 Out Today: The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced the Assam Police SI and other positions’ written exam result today, March 6, on official website at slprbassam.in. The result was released today at 11 am.

This recruitment exams is for 7 of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) posts in APRO, 144 Sub Inspector (UB) openings in Assam Police, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) posts in Assam Commando Battalions and 1 Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) vacancies under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

On January 5, the written exam for these vacancies was held. To view the results online, candidates must fill in their application numbers and birth dates in the login window.

SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024: Official statement

SLPRB stated in the notification, "Qualified Candidates will have to download their Admit Card for PST & PET from SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in).The Admit Card download facility will be available from 11 A.M. of 09-03-2025. Candidates who have qualified for more than one post, have to give their preferences for the posts, before downloading their Admit Card. The Candidate qualified for SI (UB) or SI (Commn.) and additionally for SI (AB), have to download their Admit Cards separately for SI (UB)/SI (Commn.) and for SI (AB)".

It further stated that the date of the practical test for the DGCD & CGHG position of Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) will be announced soon. On working days, candidates can reach the toll-free number 8108014947 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for technical help.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2024 Results: Steps to Check

Step 1.Visit the SLPRB Assam official website at www.slprbassam.in.

Step 2. Find out for the "Results" tab or a notification related to the Assam Police SI Recruitment 2025 results on the homepage.

Step 3. Press on the result link and fill in the required details.

Step 4. After fill in the details, press on the "Submit" button to view your result.

Step 5. Download the result for future use and take a printout if necessary.

SLPRB Result 2024, PST & PET Schedule: What's next?

Those who pass the written exam will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Beginning on March 17, 2025, these examinations will be carried out at the 4th Assam Police Battalion in Kahilipara, Guwahati. The PST and PET timetable is as follows:

• March 17, 2025 (7:00 AM): SI (UB) in Assam Police and SI (Communication) in APRO (for female candidates).

• March 18, 2025 (7:00 AM): SI (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions (for female candidates).

• March 19-20, 2025 (7:00 AM): SI (UB) in Assam Police and SI (Communication) in APRO (for male candidates).

• March 21, 2025 (7:00 AM): SI (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions (for male candidates).

SLPRB Assam Result 2024, PST & PET admit card: Steps to download

Beginning at 11:00 AM on March 9, 2024, qualified applicants must download their PST and PET admission cards from the SLPRB website. The admit card can be downloaded here.

Before downloading their admit cards, candidates who are qualified for more than one post must select their choices. If a candidate is eligible for more than one post, they must download separate admit cards for each one.

• Step 1. Go to the official website at www.slprbassam.in.

• Step 2. Press on the "Admit Card" link.

• Step 3. Fill in your Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth.

• Step 4. Submit the details and download the admit card.

• Step 5. Take a printout for future use.

SLPRB 2024 Result, Practical Test for Assistant Deputy Controller Post

The date for the Practical Test for the openings of Civil Defence (Junior) under DGCD & CGHG, Assistant Deputy Controller, Assam, will be declared soon. It is recommended that candidates frequently view the SLPRB website for changes.

Candidates can call the toll-free number 8108014947 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM on weekdays if they need any technical help. Candidates are urged to stay informed by carefully following the guidelines on the official SLPRB website.