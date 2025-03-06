Share market today, Thursday, March 6, 2025: are likely to be driven by the concession granted by US President Donald Trump to delay tariffs on auto imports from Mexico and Canada, apart from the selling activities of foreign institutional investors and mixed global cues, on Thursday’s session. Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by the concession granted by US President Donald Trump to delay tariffs on auto imports from Mexico and Canada, apart from the selling activities of foreign institutional investors and mixed global cues, on Thursday’s session.

At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,461, around 20 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.

Meanwhile, here are a few stocks likely to be in focus today:

Adani Enterprises: Abu Dhabi-based IHC Capital Holding sold over 8.4 million shares of Adani Enterprises for ₹1,832 crore through open market transactions. The diversified group offloaded 8.448 million shares, representing a 0.73 per cent stake in Adani Enterprises, according to BSE block deal data. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹2,168.1 each, totaling ₹1,831.82 crore. Envestcom Holding RSC Ltd also sold the same amount of shares in two tranches at the same price.

Cement stocks: After years of consolidation and price weakness, the cement industry appears to be stabilising. Pan-Indian average cement prices have risen for three consecutive months. In February, prices increased by ₹3 per 50 kg bag (up 1 per cent M-o-M and 2 per cent Y-o-Y) to ₹374 per bag. Prices rose in all regions except the South, where they fell slightly. Average pan-Indian cement prices are now 2-2.5 per cent higher compared to Q3FY25. The industry may attempt another price hike of ₹10-20 per bag in March 2025 or at the start of the next financial year.

Vedanta: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has dismissed the demerger scheme filed by Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) following objections raised by SEPCO, a creditor of TSPL, regarding the demerger of Vedanta. China-based SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation raised objections, alleging that TSPL had deliberately excluded their outstanding debt of ₹1,251 crore from the list of creditors. A Vedanta spokesperson clarified that the NCLT ruling pertains only to the TSPL application and the power business undertaking, and does not impact or alter the progress of the other business undertakings proposed to be demerged.

Zomato, Swiggy: The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has filed a petition with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against leading quick-commerce platforms Blinkit (Zomato), Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, alleging unfair pricing and market monopolisation. The plea, submitted by AICPDF president Dhairyashil Patil, claims that these companies engage in deep discounts and exclusive supply/distribution agreements, negatively impacting over 1 crore mom-and-pop stores and super stockists across the country.

Pharma stocks: Amid concerns that the US may impose reciprocal tariffs on pharmaceutical exports from India, the local pharma industry has urged the government to consider eliminating duties on drug imports from the US. Analysts believe this move would prevent Washington from imposing reciprocal tariffs. The US is the largest export market for Indian pharma, accounting for 31.35 per cent of India's pharma exports worth $27.8 billion. The UK, South Africa, Belgium, and Russia account for smaller percentages of pharma exports.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: IRFC, recently upgraded to Navratna status, will now finance metro projects across the country, according to CMD and CEO Manoj Kumar Dubey. With no borrowing legroom allocated for railways in the Union budget for 2025-26, IRFC is expanding its remit to railway-aligned projects. The company has secured funding for 20 BOBR rakes for NTPC worth ₹700 crore and was the lowest bidder to finance a ₹3,190 crore loan for Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL), a subsidiary of NTPC.

Coal India: With Chhattisgarh-based South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) registering negative growth for the seventh consecutive month in February, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is poised to become the largest coal-producing company of state-run Coal India (CIL) in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). Odisha-based MCL is likely to retain the top spot in CIL for the fifth consecutive year in FY25. The company has set a target to produce 225 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY25. With less than a month left in the financial year, MCL has produced 203 MT, registering a growth of 9.8 per cent compared to the previous year. Sterlite Technologies: Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold a little over 2 per cent stake in Anil Agarwal-promoted Sterlite Technologies for ₹84 crore through an open market transaction. The shares, amounting to a 2.13 per cent stake, were sold at an average price of ₹81.04 each. Bandhan Mutual Fund acquired 6.011 million shares or a 1.23 per cent stake in Sterlite Technologies for ₹48.69 crore at an average price of ₹81 each.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company launched ANVIMO, a breakthrough medication for preventing Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in haematopoietic stem cell transplant and kidney transplant patients. ANVIMO (Letermovir) will be available in dosages of 240 mg and 480 mg. Letermovir offers a safer, well-tolerated, and effective alternative, improving transplant outcomes.

RailTel Corporation of India: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) rejected a complaint of alleged unfair business practices against Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and RailTel Corporation related to the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme. The complaint alleged anti-competitive practices regarding a project for integrated infrastructure and IT solutions under the scheme. The CCI found no prima facie case of contravention of the Competition Act and dismissed the complaint.

Cantabil Retail India: Menswear major Cantabil Retail India plans to invest ₹55 crore in capital expenditure for the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26) to expand retail stores, enhance production capacity, and complete new projects. The company aims to achieve a total production capacity, including warehousing and backend space, of approximately 5 lakh square feet during this period, up from 3 lakh square feet.