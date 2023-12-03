Home / World News / Hillary Clinton at COP28 climate talks calls for insurance sector reform

Hillary Clinton at COP28 climate talks calls for insurance sector reform

Clinton warned that this trend would escalate. "People in the United States, Europe, they're going to wake up and say, 'What do you mean, I can't get insurance?'"

Hillary Clinton | Representative Image
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on Sunday for reform of the insurance sector, where companies are increasingly withdrawing assistance against climate shocks.
 
Lower-income countries and workers in nations most affected by climate change are struggling to access insurance to help protect them from economic shocks.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We need to rethink the insurance industry," Clinton said during a panel on women and climate resiliency. "Insurance companies are pulling out of so many places. They're not insuring homes. They're not insuring businesses." Clinton earlier this year joined the Arsht-Rock Foundation Resilience Center as a global ambassador on heat, health and gender. The center has pioneered new forms of so-called parametric insurance that offer payments once disasters hit a pre-set extreme.
 
During Sunday's discussion, Clinton recalled meeting Indian women who described working outdoors in construction, farming or desert salt flats, forced to work in "almost unbearable conditions" because they had no economic alternatives.
 
But "as the climate changes, as storms increase and drought and heat increase," she said, "it's not just ... poor, hard-working women in India. It's people everywhere who are going to be left out with no backup, no insurance for their business or their home."
In the U.S., insurers have already begun pulling back from risky regions such as California's fire-prone forests or along southeast coastlines hit by hurricanes.
 
Clinton warned that this trend would escalate. "People in the United States, Europe, they're going to wake up and say, 'What do you mean, I can't get insurance?'"

Also Read

Trump's prosecution threat follows years of attacking democratic traditions

Manipur warring groups still in possession of 600,000 bullets: Officials

Fresh charges tie Donald Trump even more closely to coverup effort

Donald Trump to be questioned under oath in lawsuits from ex-FBI employees

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth: Scientists

COP28 delegates urge greater action on climate-linked health risks

COP28: India refrained from signing on global renewable energy pledge

COP28: Activists allowed into UAE can demonstrate under strict guidelines

India ahead of Montreal protocol targets, leads sustainable cooling goals

Global regulators seek tougher scrutiny of voluntary carbon markets: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hillary Clinton UN climate summitClimate Change talks

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story