Home away from home: In a first, Hindi finds a space on Kuwait Radio

Indian Embassy announces first-ever Hindi radio broadcast in Kuwait, to be aired every Sunday on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3

According to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the Indian community, comprising approximately 1 million individuals, holds the distinction of being the largest expatriate community in Kuwait
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
The Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Monday announced the commencement of the first-ever Hindi radio broadcast in the country. The Indian Embassy commended Kuwait’s Ministry of Information for initiating a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio, which will be aired every Sunday on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3, according to a report in The Times of India (TOI).

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait highlighted that this measure will deepen the ties between the two countries.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said, “Start of first ever Hindi Radio broadcast in Kuwait! Embassy of India expresses appreciation to @MOInformation for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 on every Sunday (8.30-9 pm) starting April 21 2024, a step that will further strengthen India-Kuwait.”

According to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the Indian community, comprising approximately 1 million individuals, holds the distinction of being the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is esteemed as the primary choice among expatriate communities, the TOI reported. 

Kuwait is home to a diverse range of professionals, including engineers, doctors, chartered accountants, scientists, software experts, management consultants, architects, technicians, nurses, as well as retail traders and businessmen from India.

According to the TOI report, the Indian Business Community in Kuwait has carved a niche in the Kuwaiti market in retail and distributorship. Notably, India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India and Kuwait have long-standing trade ties, with the Indian rupee serving as Kuwait’s official currency until 1961. The year 2021-22 commemorated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

On April 17, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika met with Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, to commend his expatriate-friendly initiatives implemented during his term.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

