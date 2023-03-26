Home / World News / Honduras cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan, paves way for ties with Beijing

Honduras cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan, paves way for ties with Beijing

Honduras has cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese state media reported Sunday, paving the way for the Latin American country to establish a formal relationship with Beijing

AP |Press Trust of India | Beijing
Honduras cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan, paves way for ties with Beijing

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Honduras has cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese state media reported Sunday, paving the way for the Latin American country to establish a formal relationship with Beijing.

The announcement by Honduras's foreign ministry on Saturday, which was reported by China's CCTV, comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and the United States, including over China's increasing assertiveness toward self-ruled Taiwan. The move leaves Taiwan recognized by only 13 sovereign states.

Honduras is the ninth diplomatic ally that Taipei has lost to Beijing since pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen first took office in May 2016.

China and Taiwan have been locked in a battle for diplomatic recognition since the sides split amid civil war in 1949, with Beijing spending billions to win recognition for its One China policy.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and refuses most contacts with countries that maintain formal ties with the island democracy. It threatens retaliation against countries merely for increasing contacts.

Taiwan still has ties with Belize, Paraguay and Guatemala in Latin America, and Vatican City. Most of its remaining partners are island nations in the Caribbean and South Pacific, along with Eswatini in southern Africa.

Despite China's campaign of isolation, Taiwan retains robust informal ties with more than 100 other countries, most importantly the United States. The U.S. doesn't have diplomatic relations with Taiwan but has maintained that Taipei is an important partner in the Indo-Pacific.

Topics :ChinaBeijingTaiwan

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 8:04 AM IST

Also Read

Chinese military holds large-scale joint strike drills aimed at Taiwan

China's military sends 39 warplanes, 3 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

China no longer comfortable with status quo on Taiwan: Antony Blinken

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hrs to display force

Chinese representative met with protests on official visit to Taiwan

Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, says Vladimir Putin

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, moving to defensive strategy, says UK

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story