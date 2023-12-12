Home / World News / Hong Kong leader praises election turnout as voter numbers hit record low

Hong Kong leader praises election turnout as voter numbers hit record low

The turnout of 1.2 million voters has indicated that they supported the election, they supported the principles, Lee said at a news conference

File image | (Photo: Reuters)
AP Hong Kong

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Hong Kong leader John Lee on Tuesday praised the 27.5 per cent voter turnout in the city's weekend election, a record low since the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Sunday's district council election was the first held under new rules introduced under Beijing's direction that effectively shut out all pro-democracy candidates.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The turnout of 1.2 million voters has indicated that they supported the election, they supported the principles, Lee said at a news conference.

It is important that we focus our attention on the outcome of the election, and the outcome will mean a constructive district council, rather than what used to be a destructive one, he said.

Sunday's turnout was significantly less than the record 71.2 per cent of Hong Kong's 4.3 million registered voters who participated in the last election, held at the height of anti-government protests in 2019, which the pro-democracy camp won by a landslide.

Lee said there was resistance to Sunday's election from prospective candidates who were rejected under the new rules for being not qualified or lacking the principles of patriots administering Hong Kong.

There are still some people who somehow are still immersed in the wrong idea of trying to make the district council a political platform for their own political means, achieving their own gains rather than the district's gain, he said.

The district councils, which primarily handle municipal matters such as organising construction projects and public facilities, were Hong Kong's last major political bodies mostly chosen by the public.

But under the new electoral rules introduced under a Beijing order that only patriots should administer the city, candidates must secure endorsements from at least nine members of government-appointed committees that are mostly packed with Beijing loyalists, making it virtually impossible for any pro-democracy candidates to run.

An amendment passed in July also slashed the proportion of directly elected seats from about 90 per cent to about 20 per cent.

The de facto boycott indicates low public acceptance of the new electoral arrangement and its democratic representativeness, Dominic Chiu, senior analyst at research firm Eurasia Group, wrote in a note.

Chiu said the low turnout represents a silent protest against the shrinking of civil liberties in the city following Beijing's imposition of a tough national security law that makes it difficult to express opposition.

Against this backdrop, the public took the elections as a rare opportunity to make their opposition to the new normal known by not turning up to vote, he said.

Since the introduction of the law, many prominent pro-democracy activists have been arrested or have fled the territory.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

Voter turnout below 30% in Hong Kong's first elections after new rules

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno 10 Pro 5G smartphones go on sale: Details here

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Hong Kong activists partially win to quash convictions over 2019 protest

Zelenskyy will arrive as Biden's aid package for Ukraine risks collapse

US inflation likely cooled again last month as Fed prepares to assess rates

Imran Khan got Afghans included in voter lists: PPP leader Asif Zardari

How 2016 US election could factor into Trump's 2020 race overturning case

These are the best and worst cities for expats to live and work in 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hong KongElectionsBeijingChina

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story