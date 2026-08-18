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Home / World News / Hormuz crossings rise slightly from weekend, remain in single digits

Hormuz crossings rise slightly from weekend, remain in single digits

Six commodity ships ​transited the strait ​on Monday, of which three were exiting the ​Gulf and three were entering, Kpler shiptracking data showed, compared with the 10-day average of 11 ships

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil
Three ships transited on Saturday while ​two moved through the waterway on Sunday | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Ship crossings via the Strait of Hormuz were ​still in single digits on Monday, despite rising slightly from the weekend, according to preliminary shipping data on Tuesday, amid a stalemate in US and Iranian ‌peace talks.
 
Six commodity ships ​transited the strait ​on Monday, of which three were exiting the ​Gulf and three were entering, Kpler shiptracking data showed, compared with the 10-day average of 11 ships. Three ships transited on Saturday while ​two moved through the waterway on Sunday. 
 
There were ‌no very large crude carriers or tankers ​carrying liquefied natural gas passing through.
 
Some vessels could be passing through the strait with their transponders switched off ‌and they are ​not considered in ‌the tally.
 
The very large gas carrier (VLGC) Xavia entered ‌the strait via the Iranian route under ballast, ​meaning empty of a cargo, according to the data. VLGCs are typically used ​to ship liquefied petroleum gases such as propane and butane.
 
A medium-range fuel tanker ‌and an intermediate-range tanker also entered the Gulf, ‌the data showed, while a medium-sized LPG carrier, a Panamax bulk carrier and a Panamax-sized fuel tanker exited the Gulf.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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