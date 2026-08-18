Ship crossings via the Strait of Hormuz were ​still in single digits on Monday, despite rising slightly from the weekend, according to preliminary shipping data on Tuesday, amid a stalemate in US and Iranian ‌peace talks.

Six commodity ships ​transited the strait ​on Monday, of which three were exiting the ​Gulf and three were entering, Kpler shiptracking data showed, compared with the 10-day average of 11 ships. Three ships transited on Saturday while ​two moved through the waterway on Sunday.

There were ‌no very large crude carriers or tankers ​carrying liquefied natural gas passing through.

Some vessels could be passing through the strait with their transponders switched off ‌and they are ​not considered in ‌the tally.