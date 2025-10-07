Houthis detain nine more UN staff in Yemen amid ongoing crackdown

Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have detained nine employees of the United Nations as part of a long-running crackdown on the organisation, the UN said.

The detentions bring the number of detained UN workers in Houthi-held territories in Yemen to 53 since 2021, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement late Monday.

No details about the circumstances or timing of the latest detentions were given.

Dujarric said the crackdown has impeded the UN's ability to operate in Yemen and to deliver critical assistance to the local population in the Arab world's poorest country.

He called for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN staff as well as workers from other international organisations and diplomatic missions who have been detained by the rebels.

They must be respected and protected in accordance with applicable international law, Dujarric said. A spokesman for the rebels did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. The rebels have previously said that their crackdown on the UN and other international groups is linked to suspected members of an alleged espionage network. In August, the rebels raided UN offices in the capital, Sanaa, and detained 19 employees, according to the UN. They later released Lana Shukri Kataw, the deputy director of UNICEF in the country. The raids were the latest in a long-running Houthi crackdown against the UN and other international organisations working in rebel-held areas in Yemen.

The crackdown has forced the UN to suspend its operations in the Houthi stronghold of Saada province in northern Yemen, following the detention of eight staff in January. The UN also relocated its top humanitarian coordinator in Yemen from Sanaa to the coastal city of Aden, which serves as the seat for the internationally recognised government. Yemen plunged into civil war in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, forcing the internationally recognised government into exile. A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and including the United Arab Emirates intervened the following year in an attempt to restore the government. The war has been stalemated in recent years, and the rebels reached a deal with Saudi Arabia that stopped their attacks on the kingdom in return for ceasing the Saudi-led strikes on their territories.