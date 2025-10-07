EU nations plan to restrict Russian diplomats' travel: Here's why

European Union (EU) nations have agreed to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc amid growing concerns over sabotage attempts, Financial Times reported. Intelligence agencies across Europe believe that many spies operate under diplomatic cover.

Under the new proposal, Russian diplomats posted in any EU country will have to inform all member states before travelling to another country in the bloc.

These travel restrictions are part of a new sanctions package being drafted by Brussels against Russia. However, the rules may not be implemented immediately, as all EU countries need to unanimously approve the proposal.

Czech Republic pushes for tougher rules

The Czech Republic has been leading the push for these restrictions since May last year. Prague has already expelled several Russian diplomats accused of supporting intelligence activities. Still, hundreds of diplomats are in Austria, from where they can legally enter the Czech Republic.

ALSO READ: Munich Airport suspends flights again after fresh drone sightings In 2014, the Czech Republic suffered one of the worst Russian sabotage attacks on EU soil, when explosions at an ammunition warehouse in Vrbětice killed two people. Prague blamed Russia’s GRU intelligence agency for the incident. Hungary, which was the last country opposing the move, has also dropped its veto, Financial Times reported. Adoption may be delayed However, the adoption of the new measures could be delayed due to Austria’s separate demand; it wants to lift sanctions on assets linked to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska to compensate its Raiffeisen Bank for losses suffered in Russia.