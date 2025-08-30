Home / World News / Humanoid AI robot Xiao He to assist media personnel at SCO Summit in China

Humanoid AI robot Xiao He to assist media personnel at SCO Summit in China

A humanoid robot, Xiao He, has been positioned to provide multilingual support, answering queries and assisting journalists in multiple languages

Xiao He, humanoid robot at SCO summit
Highlighting its proficiency in three languages, it also provided details of the arrangements at the summit | Image: x/ ANI
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tianjin is gearing up to host the largest-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, a premier diplomatic event that will bring together leaders from over 20 nations.

This year's summit, scheduled for August 31 to September 1, promises to be a showcase of innovation and technology. A humanoid robot, Xiao He, has been positioned to provide multilingual support, answering queries and assisting journalists in multiple languages.

The robot interacted with ANI ahead of the summit, "I'm Xiao He, a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant designed for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. As a highly specialised service robot, I provide multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities."

The Humanoid Xiao He further added, "My systems integrate advanced emotional recognition algorithms, adaptive learning modules and comprehensive knowledge databases to facilitate seamless communication between international delegates, media personnel and summit organisers. My operational parameters emphasise cultural neutrality, factual precision and continuous performance optimisation throughout the summit duration."

Highlighting its proficiency in three languages, it also provided details of the arrangements at the summit.

Xiao He said, "Key arrangements include designated for foreign and domestic media... The event will showcase cultural activities like Tianjin Yangliuqing, woodblock prints and traditional craftsmanship demonstrations in the Intangible Cultural Heritage Interactive Experience Zone..."

Established in 2001, SCO has now developed into one of the world's largest regional organisations. Its full member states include China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran. Belarus, Afghanistan and Mongolia are observer states.

PM Modi was on a two-day official visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

He lauded the productive outcomes of his Tokyo visit and hoped that India-Japan ties scale newer heights in the coming times.

In a post on X, he said, "Productive outcomes during a productive visit. May India-Japan friendship scale newer heights in the times to come!"

PM will arrive in Tianjin for the SCO Summit. During his visit to China, PM Modi will hold two crucial bilateral meetings: one with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and another with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US envoys spark diplomatic tensions, White House not doing much about it

US colleges face funds crunch as visa challenges keep foreign students away

What happens to Trump's tariffs now that US appeals court calls it illegal?

EPA fires employees who publicly criticised agency policies under Trump

US court finds Trump's tariffs 'illegal', but levies in place for now

Topics :robothumanoid robothumanoid robotsChinaTechnologySCO summit

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story