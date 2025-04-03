Home / World News / Hungary plans to withdraw from ICC as Netanyahu arrives despite warrant

Hungary plans to withdraw from ICC as Netanyahu arrives despite warrant

The announcement came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, despite an international arrest warrant against him

International Criminal Court, ICC
Hungary will withdraw from the International Criminal Court, Gergely Gulys, who is Prime Minister Viktor Orbn chief of staff wrote | Photo: Wikimedia commons
AP Budapest
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hungary said Thursday it will begin the procedure of withdrawing from the world's only permanent global tribunal for war crimes and genocide.

Hungary will withdraw from the International Criminal Court, Gergely Gulys, who is Prime Minister Viktor Orbn chief of staff wrote in a brief statement. The government will initiate the withdrawal procedure on Thursday, in accordance with the constitutional and international legal framework.

The announcement came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, despite an international arrest warrant against him over his conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Hungary's government, led by right-wing populist Orbn, extended the invitation to Netanyahu in November after the ICC, based in the Hague, Netherlands, issued the warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity.

Orbn, a close Netanyahu ally, has called the arrest warrant outrageously impudent and cynical. Member countries of the ICC, such as Hungary, are required to detain suspects facing a warrant if they set foot on their soil, but the court has no way to enforce that and relies on states to comply with its rulings.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

More than 50 Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Rubio arrives for Nato talks as allies await US plans on Europe drawdown

Trump's reciprocal tariffs to hit the world's poorest nations the hardest

Global leaders vow countermeasures as Trump imposes 'reciprocal tariffs'

Trump's tariffs seen as far worse shock to China than first trade war

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuHungaryisraelIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story