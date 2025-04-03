Home / World News / Rubio arrives for Nato talks as allies await US plans on Europe drawdown

Since Defence Secy Pete Hegseth warned last month that US security priorities lie in Asia and at home, Europe awaits details on the scale and speed of a potential military drawdown

Marco Rubio
Nato allies are keen to hear from Rubio what the Trump administration's intentions are ~ Image: Bloomberg
AP Brussels
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Trump administration's new envoy to Nato arrived Thursday in Brussels, where the alliance's top diplomats are hoping they'll shed light on US security plans in Europe.

European allies and Canada are deeply concerned by President Donald Trump's readiness to draw closer to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who sees Nato as a threat, as the US works to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Recent White House comments and insults directed at Nato allies Canada and Denmark as well as the military alliance itself have raised alarm and confusion, especially with new US tariffs targeting US friends and foes alike.

Since Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned last month that US security priorities lie elsewhere in Asia and on the US's own borders the Europeans have waited to learn how big a military drawdown in Europe could be and how fast it may happen.

In Europe and Canada, governments are working on burden shifting plans to take over more of the load, while trying to ensure that no security vacuum is created if US troops and equipment are withdrawn from the continent.

These allies are keen to hear from Rubio what the Trump administration's intentions are and hope to secure some kind of roadmap that lays out what will happen next and when, so they can synchronise planning and use European forces to plug any gaps.

In a statement, newly confirmed US ambassador to Nato Matt Whitaker said that under President Trump's leadership, Nato will be stronger and more effective than ever before, and I believe that a robust Nato can continue to serve as a bedrock of peace and prosperity.

But he added: Nato's vitality rests on every ally doing their fair share.

Whitaker affirmed the US commitment to Nato's collective security guarantee, which says that an attack on any ally must be considered an attack on them all, but that his brief would also be to encourage Europe to lead on peace, security, and the rebuilding of Ukraine.

The statement said allies should demonstrate that Nato takes seriously threats from China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpNATODonald Trump administrationEuropeNATO alliance

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

