Huntington March quarter results: Revenue up 4.9% to $2.81 bn, beats views

The largest U.S. military shipbuilding company's first-quarter revenue rose 4.9% from a year earlier to $2.81 billion, ahead of analysts' estimate of $2.79 billion.
Huntington reported quarterly diluted earnings of $3.87 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $3.53, as per LSEG.
WHAT'S NEXT
The company reaffirmed its 2024 shipbuilding revenue target to be between $8.8 billion and $9.1 billion.
However, shipyard labor retention remains a stubborn problem. Shipbuilding is also under pressure due to program delays, most notably on General Dynamics and Huntington's Virginia Class submarine program which is being developed for the U.S. Navy.
These delays impact the timelines and budgets of future defense contracts for the company.