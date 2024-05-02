Huntington March quarter results: Revenue up 4.9% to $2.81 bn, beats views

Huntington Ingalls reported a better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, on the back of demand for aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships and submarines amid high geopolitical tension.



WHY IT IS IMPORTANT



Demand for submarines and aircraft carriers is surging, fueled by China's expanding naval footprint and high global tensions, benefiting shipbuilding giants such as Huntington Ingalls.



CONTEXT







Huntington is the only major pure-play defense company that has outperformed S&P 500 index, helped by a well-supported navy shipbuilding budget, including inflation-related price increases.

BY THE NUMBERS



The largest U.S. military shipbuilding company's first-quarter revenue rose 4.9% from a year earlier to $2.81 billion, ahead of analysts' estimate of $2.79 billion.



Huntington reported quarterly diluted earnings of $3.87 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $3.53, as per LSEG.



WHAT'S NEXT



The company reaffirmed its 2024 shipbuilding revenue target to be between $8.8 billion and $9.1 billion.



However, shipyard labor retention remains a stubborn problem. Shipbuilding is also under pressure due to program delays, most notably on General Dynamics and Huntington's Virginia Class submarine program which is being developed for the U.S. Navy.



These delays impact the timelines and budgets of future defense contracts for the company.