Remember Draco Malfoy in Potter series? He just joined the 'Gandhi' cast

Tom Felton, known for essaying the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has joined the cast of Gandhi, the streaming series directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment.

Felton will portray Josiah Oldfield, Gandhi's closest friend during his time studying law in London. Pratik Gandhi is set to play Gandhi, and Bhamini Oza will take on the role of Kasturba Gandhi.

Exceptional ensemble cast

Dubbed as India's equivalent of The Crown, the period drama series is currently filming several scenes in London this month. The cast includes British actors James Murray (known for Masters of the Air and The Crown), Jonno Davies (from Better Man and Hunters), Molly Wright (featured in Apostasy), Simon Lennon (known for Bridgerton and Our Girl), Ralph Adeniyi (from The Tunnel and Queenie), Libby Mai, and Lindon Alexander (known for Undercover and The Gold).

News portal Deadline quoted the Harry Potter star as saying, "I'm excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi's early years in London. It's an important aspect of history that hasn't been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal and Pratik is an honour and pleasure."

Felton is renowned for portraying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, in addition to roles in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Feed, and Netflix film The Forgotten Battle. On television, he was a regular cast member in the third season of The Flash, starred in the YouTube sci-fi series Origins, and recently featured in the Sky telefilm Save the Cinema.

The series Gandhi is adapted from historian Ramachandra Guha's books, "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi – The Years that Changed the World". The narrative encompasses Gandhi's formative years in India, the UK, and South Africa.

'Aim to put Indian series on global stage': Applause MD Sameer Nair

The news report quoted Sameer Nair, managing director (MD) of Applause, as saying, "We are excited to bring together an exceptional ensemble cast from across the globe, each adding their own unique brilliance to this monumental tale. With Hansal Mehta at the helm, and the incomparable Pratik Gandhi embodying the spirit of Gandhi, we aim to propel our Indian series onto the global stage with resounding impact."

On the casting of the show, Hansel Mehta said, "Working with an exceptionally talented cast has been nothing but a privilege. The casting of some exceptional international actors to our ensemble is even more exciting as we prepare to take our labour of love to audiences worldwide."

The initial episodes of Gandhi, conceived as a multi-season drama, aim to illuminate lesser-explored aspects of Gandhi's life. They will highlight key moments and influential experiences that shaped his renowned determination and political ideologies, pivotal to India's eventual independence from the British Empire in 1947.