Home / World News / I am proud of VP Kamala Harris, says Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna

Khanna maintained that the Democrats, who have lost the White House along with the Senate and the House of Representatives, would bounce back soon

Ro Khanna
Representing Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives, Khanna was re-elected for a fifth consecutive term on Tuesday ~ Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 8:31 AM IST
After her worst defeat in electoral history, Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna on Wednesday said that he is proud of Vice President Kamala Harris and one day Americans will recognise her blazing a trail.

Harris, as a Democratic presidential nominee, lost to her Republican rival and now president-elect Donald Trump during the November 5 general elections.

Today, I want to say I am proud of Kamala Harris, Khanna, 48, said. Representing Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives, Khanna was re-elected for a fifth consecutive term on Tuesday.  Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

He grew up in Pennsylvania. As a young kid growing up in Bucks County, I would never have imagined an African and Indian American woman would become the nominee and get 48 per cent in Pennsylvania. Progress is hard. But one day Americans will recognise her blazing a trail, Khanna said.

In 1928, the Republicans had 56 Senators. By 1932, under FDR's (Franklin D Roosevelt) leadership, it was reduced to 36. Democrats can and will make a comeback with a bold economic vision that speaks to the needs of the working-class Americans, he said.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

