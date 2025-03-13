Home / World News / 'I think that will happen': Trump confident that US will annex Greenland

'I think that will happen': Trump confident that US will annex Greenland

Greenland's pro-business opposition Demokraatit party, which wants a slow approach to independence from Denmark, won Tuesday's parliamentary election

Trump said that election was good for the United States. Denmark has said Greenland is not for sale. | Photo: Reuters
President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Thursday that the United States would annex Greenland. 
"I think that will happen," he told reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office. 
Greenland's pro-business opposition Demokraatit party, which wants a slow approach to independence from Denmark, won Tuesday's parliamentary election. Trump said that election was good for the United States. Denmark has said Greenland is not for sale.   
