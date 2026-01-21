'I wish we didn't need Board of Peace': Trump slams UN incompetency

US President Donald Trump came down heavily on the United Nations, arguing that its lack of competence led to his decision to establish the "Board of Peace" for Gaza to implement the 20-Point Peace Plan to end conflict in the Middle East.

Addressing the press, Trump said, "US President Donald Trump says, "We just created the Board of Peace, which I think is going to be amazing. I wish the United Nations could do more. I wish we didn't need a Board of Peace. With all the wars they settled, the United Nations never helped me in one war."

When asked whether he wants the Board of Peace to replace the United Nations, Trump said they "haven't been very helpful," but believed in the organisation's potential.

"The UN just hasn't been very helpful. I'm a big fan of the UN's potential, but it has never lived up to its potential. The UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled. I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them. You've got to let the UN continue because the potential is so great," he said. The Board of Peace was proposed by Trump last September as part of his plan to end the war in Gaza, although the initiative now seems to be aimed at mediating global conflict more broadly.