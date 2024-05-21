Home / World News / IBM's open source models to help Saudi Arabia train AI systems in Arabic

IBM's open source models to help Saudi Arabia train AI systems in Arabic

To make money off the models, IBM offers a paid tool it calls Watsonx that helps run the models smoothly inside a data center after they have been customised

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
International Business Machines on Tuesday said that it will release a family of artificial intelligence models as open-source software, and that it will help Saudi Arabia train an AI system in Arabic.
 
The Armonk, New York-based company has taken a different approach to making money from AI than some of its rivals such as Microsoft and others that are tightly guarding their AI models and charging for access to them. Similar to Facebook owner Meta Platforms, IBM is instead providing open access to the models themselves and on Wednesday opened its "Granite" family of AI models for companies to customise.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Granite tools are designed to help software developers complete computer code faster. To make money off the models, IBM offers a paid tool it calls Watsonx that helps run the models smoothly inside a data center after they have been customised.
IBM's strategy has been to try to make money when customers actually get use out of AI models, whether they came from IBM or others and whether they run in IBM's data centers or not.
 
"We believe we're in the early days of generative AI models," IBM's Chief Executive Arvind Krishna told Reuters.
"Competition at the end of the day is good for buyers. We also want to be safe and responsible."
IBM also said that the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority will train its "ALLaM" Arabic language model using Watsonx, adding new language skills to IBM's offerings, including the ability to understand multiple dialects of Arabic.

Also Read

Executives plan to invest more in GenAI for sustainability: IBM study

Move near an office or leave company: IBM's ultimatum to its managers

59% Indian enterprises actively using AI in business activities: IBM report

Google partners with ECI to label AI-generated data, curb false information

'We are doubling down on artificial intelligence,' says IBM's Sandip Patel

GSK's trial drug Depemokimab shows reduction in severe asthma attacks

Australian telecom Telstra to cut nearly 2,800 jobs as competition stiffens

Britain's regulator seeks to rein in Mastercard and Visa fees on retailers

Tech competition: China wants AI academies to keep tech talent supply going

Apple supplier Foxconn among firms asked to cut power use in Vietnam

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceIBMIBM Asia PacificIBM Indiainformation technology

First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story