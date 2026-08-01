ICC campaign aimed at defending Netanyahu, not myself, says Trump

President Donald Trump stated that a US campaign aimed at dismantling the International Criminal Court (ICC) is meant to shield Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with other officials, from legal prosecution rather than himself.

The US President offered these remarks following a briefing by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a cabinet convening at Camp David, where Rubio disclosed that five nations have declared intentions to withdraw from the tribunal.

The announcements arrived after Washington initiated an international campaign earlier this month to counter what the administration deems a direct infringement on US national sovereignty.

Addressing the cabinet, Trump clarified his personal standing regarding potential tribunal inquiries.

"There's no information that they're after me," Trump said. "It could happen, but just so you know ... he (Rubio) is not trying to defend me. He's trying to defend Bibi and various other people," Trump said, employing Netanyahu's widely known nickname. "But there are many people that shouldn't be looked at that way. But there is no indication that I'm one of them at this moment," Trump added. Responding to the President's statements, Secretary Rubio emphasised that American military personnel face the highest level of risk, noting that US service members could potentially encounter legal proceedings years following their participation in armed conflict.

Formed in 2002 by the global community, the Hague-based tribunal investigates war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity, exercising legal jurisdiction solely when a sovereign nation demonstrates an inability or unwillingness to hold perpetrators accountable. Although the US has never acceded as a formal member state, the foundational statute grants the tribunal authority to prosecute individuals from non-member nations if alleged atrocities occurred within the territory of a member state. The current administration's hostility towards the international tribunal traces back to Trump's initial presidential term. Opposition re-emerged alongside proposals to penalise court officials following Trump's re-election in November 2024, when the tribunal issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu related to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Gaza.