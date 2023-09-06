Home / World News / If China wants to play 'spoiler', that option is available to them: US NSA

If China wants to play 'spoiler', that option is available to them: US NSA

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi this week, and the delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang

BS Web Team New Delhi
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addresses a White House news conference on the impact of India-China border tensions on the G20 Summit, in Washington, Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
It is for China to decide what role it plays at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, US National Security Advisor Sullivan said, asserting that if Beijing wants to come in and be a "spoiler", that option is available to it.

He was responding to a question at a White House news conference on Tuesday on the impact of India-China border tensions on the G20 Summit.

"As far as the question of tensions between India and China affecting the (G20) summit - really that's up to China. If China wants to come in and play the role of spoiler, of course, that option is available to them," he said.

"What I think the Chair, India, will encourage them to do what we, the United States and every other member, virtually every other member of the G20 will do, is encourage them to come in, in a constructive way on climate, on multilateral development, bank reform, on debt relief, on technology and set aside the geopolitical questions and really focus on problem-solving and delivering for the developing countries," Sullivan said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi this week, and the delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang, China's foreign ministry announced on Monday as it expressed Beijing's readiness to work with all parties to make the high-profile meeting a success.

"At the invitation of the Government of India, Premier of the State Council Li will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a brief statement.

India is hosting the annual G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. At the G-20 Summit, Sullivan said President Joe Biden will be clear that the United States expects real progress.

"He will be clear that we need all G20 members to be constructive and at the table, with no exceptions. We'll also be making progress on other key priorities, from climate to health to digital technology, including commitments, with respect to a more inclusive digital transformation and a responsible path and approach to AI development," he noted.

"In addition, we'll spotlight the progress that we've been making on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment, or what we call PGI. We'll have some announcements that we're excited about. Now, we know that there will be continued focus on how the G20 deals with Russia's illegal and ongoing war in Ukraine," he said.

Sullivan said the reality is that Russia's illegal war has devastated social and economic consequences, and the poorest countries on the planet are bearing the brunt of it.

Sullivan said Biden will continue to emphasise that the United States will support Ukraine for as long as it takes to redeem these principles.

"Last but not least, and this is important, you'll see that the United States will make it clear that we remain committed to the G20, as a critical forum for all of the major economies of the world to come together for global problem-solving," he told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

