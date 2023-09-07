Home / World News / If we get requests like that, we consider them: UN official on 'Bharat' row

If we get requests like that, we consider them: UN official on 'Bharat' row

Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Farhan Haq on Wednesday cited the example of Turkey changing its name to Turkiye last year

Press Trust of India United Nations
Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday told his ministerial colleagues to avoid the political row around the Bharat issue, noting that it has been the country's ancient name

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 8:11 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The United Nations considers requests from countries to change their names as and when the world body receives them, a top UN official has said, amid a row over President Droupadi Murmu's G20 dinner invites referring to her as 'President of Bharat' instead of 'President of India'.

Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Farhan Haq on Wednesday cited the example of Turkey changing its name to Turkiye last year.

Well, in the case of Turkiye, we responded to a formal request delivered to us by the Government. Obviously, if we get requests like that, we consider them as they come, he said in response to a question on reports that India's name could be changed to Bharat.

A row erupted in India on Tuesday after invitations for a G20 dinner were sent out by President Murmu, describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India', with the opposition accusing the Narendra Modi government of planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday told his ministerial colleagues to avoid the political row around the Bharat issue, noting that it has been the country's ancient name.

Modi spoke on the issues during his interaction with the Union Council of Ministers in which he laid down the dos and don'ts to be observed by them during the upcoming G20 summit.

He asked them to remain in the national capital during the mega exercise and discharge any duty assigned to them to ensure that visiting dignitaries are not put to any inconvenience.

The G20 Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.

Also Read

Understanding Recep Erdogan's victory and future outlook for Turkey

UN protests US spying on Guterres, calls it 'interference' by Washington

Guterres asks G20 for pact to hold down warming amid food crisis warnings

'President of Bharat': Here is what the SC said on renaming India in 2020

UN chief Guterres sends proposal to Russia to revive Black Sea grain deal

China sends delegation to North Korea as nations foster their ties

Joe Biden looks to woo back allies as Putin, Xi skip G20 summit in India

Will pardon all peaceful January 6 protesters: US Prez candidate Ramaswamy

Japan launches rocket carrying X-ray telescope to explore universe's origin

Trump WH adviser acted above law in defying Jan 6 Committee: Prosecutors

Topics :IndiaUnited NationsTurkey

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story