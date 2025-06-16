IMF's Gopinath praises Lanka's economic reforms, urges sustained momentum

International Monetary Fund (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath on Monday commended Sri Lanka's significant progress in economic reforms and emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum to ensure lasting stability and prosperity in the island nation.
Gopinath is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from June 15.
During her meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat, Gopinath acknowledged the strong mandate received by the ruling National People's Power (NPP) in both parliamentary and local council elections, according to a press release issued by the president's office.
She noted that these mandates "enhance the government's ability to implement much-needed reforms, it said.
Dissanayake's party won record record-breaking two-thirds parliamentary majority in November last year. In the local council election held in early May, it gained a majority of the 338 seats.
Gopinath commended the remarkable progress achieved over the past two years from a state of severe crisis to renewed growth and falling inflation, the release said In a post on social media platform X, Gopinath said she and President Dissanayake discussed Sri Lanka's "strong performance on economic reforms and the importance of maintaining momentum".
"Continued commitment to these reforms is vital for lasting stability and prosperity for all Sri Lankans," she said.
Sri Lanka secured a USD 2.9 billion bailout from the IMF in March 2023 to address its worst financial crisis since independence. The country has since made notable progress, including restoring macroeconomic stability and reducing inflation.
The IMF has reaffirmed its strong support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery and reform agenda.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app