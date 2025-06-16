Israel claims full air superiority over Tehran amid conflict with Iran

Amid escalating conflict with Iran, Israel on Monday claimed to have achieved full air superiority over Tehran, according to an official statement.

Addressing a press conference, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said, “Now we can say that we have achieved full air supremacy in the Tehran airspace.”

Defrin added that more than 50 fighter jets, supported by precision missiles, had carried out strikes on over 120 sites used to launch ballistic missiles toward Israel since Friday. He also claimed that Israeli operations have taken out nearly one-third of Iran’s launch pads, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Iran has said it had fired around 100 missiles and promised additional responses to Israeli strikes on its military and nuclear sites, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 224 people in the country since last Friday, the report added. ALSO READ: Iran to quit nuclear treaty, denies seeking weapons of mass destruction Background Tensions between Israel and Iran intensified following the launch of Operation Rising Lion by Israel on 13 June. As part of the operation, Israeli forces carried out strikes on more than 100 locations within Iran, including key nuclear and missile facilities near the cities of Natanz and Isfahan. These attacks reportedly led to the deaths of top Iranian figures such as Major General Mohammad Bagheri, General Hossein Salami, and six nuclear scientists involved in missile and uranium enrichment programmes. Israel said the action was intended to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions.