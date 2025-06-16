Home / World News / Israel claims full air superiority over Tehran amid conflict with Iran

Israel claims full air superiority over Tehran amid conflict with Iran

IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said Israel had achieved full air supremacy in the Tehran airspace

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran
Addressing a press conference, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said, “Now we can say that we have achieved full air supremacy in the Tehran airspace.” Image: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid escalating conflict with Iran, Israel on Monday claimed to have achieved full air superiority over Tehran, according to an official statement.
 
Addressing a press conference, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said, “Now we can say that we have achieved full air supremacy in the Tehran airspace.”
 
Defrin added that more than 50 fighter jets, supported by precision missiles, had carried out strikes on over 120 sites used to launch ballistic missiles toward Israel since Friday. He also claimed that Israeli operations have taken out nearly one-third of Iran’s launch pads, according to the Associated Press.
 
Meanwhile, Iran has said it had fired around 100 missiles and promised additional responses to Israeli strikes on its military and nuclear sites, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 224 people in the country since last Friday, the report added.

Background

 
Tensions between Israel and Iran intensified following the launch of Operation Rising Lion by Israel on 13 June. As part of the operation, Israeli forces carried out strikes on more than 100 locations within Iran, including key nuclear and missile facilities near the cities of Natanz and Isfahan. These attacks reportedly led to the deaths of top Iranian figures such as Major General Mohammad Bagheri, General Hossein Salami, and six nuclear scientists involved in missile and uranium enrichment programmes. Israel said the action was intended to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
 
In retaliation, Iran responded by launching a series of ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem. It further stated that “continued Israeli aggression would lead to stronger responses”, and advised Western countries against backing Israel in the ongoing conflict.
 
The conflict has triggered international concern, with India’s Ministry of External Affairs urging both sides “to de-escalate and resume dialogue”. Meanwhile, several Indian students have also been caught in the crossfire. Addressing the situation, the MEA said on Monday that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is closely monitoring developments and staying in contact with the students to ensure their safety. In some cases, students have been relocated to safer areas with the Embassy’s support, and additional measures are under consideration.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OPEC sees solid second-half of 2025 for world economy, trims 2026 supply

As wars intensify, their carbon toll remains off climate summit agendas

As Donald Trump returns to G7 summit, rift with allies is even deeper

India starts moving its citizens to safety from Tehran amid conflict

Status of Iran's near-bomb grade Uranium stock looms over IAEA meet

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictTehranBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story