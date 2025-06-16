OPEC sees solid second-half of 2025 for world economy, trims 2026 supply

OPEC said on Monday it expected the global economy to remain resilient in the second half of this year despite concerns about trade conflicts and trimmed its forecast for growth in oil supply from producers outside the wider OPEC+ group in 2026.

In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its forecasts for global oil demand growth unchanged in 2025 and 2026, after reductions in April, saying the economic outlook was robust despite trade concerns.

"The global economy has outperformed expectations so far in the first half of 2025," OPEC said in the report.