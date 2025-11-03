Immigration raids 'haven't gone far enough', says Trump despite backlash

By María Paula Mijares Torres

President Donald Trump said that immigration raids “haven’t gone far enough” despite videos showing physical confrontations among federal agents, immigrants and protesters.

“I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama,” Trump said in an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, when asked if he approved of tactics shown in videos such as throwing people to the ground, smashing car windows and using tear gas in residential neighbourhoods.

ALSO READ: US introduces $1,000 immigration parole fee: Who must pay from October 2025 Trump said the tactics used by immigration agents were acceptable “because you have to get the people out.” Trump also repeated his claim that many of those detained had criminal records.

Trump also said that he could use the Insurrection Act to use professional military, instead of the National Guard, to US cities “if I wanted to.” “If you had to send in the Army or you had to send in the Marines I’d do that in a heartbeat,” he said. “And no judge could challenge that.” ALSO READ: Trump asks foreign firms to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid The Insurrection Act allows the president to send in military troops when local forces are overwhelmed. The last president to use it was in 1992, when President George H.W. Bush called in troops to quell riots in Los Angeles. State and local officials say the size of the protests against Trump’s immigration raids are not out of control.