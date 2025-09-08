Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump asks foreign firms to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid

Trump asks foreign firms to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid

Donald Trump calls on global companies to hire and train Americans, respect immigration rules, after ICE detains 475 workers at Hyundai's Georgia plant

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) emphasised the need for foreign companies setting up factories in America to respect immigration laws and prioritise hiring and training American workers. His remarks come after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out a large-scale raid last week at a Hyundai battery manufacturing facility in Ellabell, Georgia.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said investments in the US were welcome but stressed that foreign firms must comply with immigration rules. He added that foreign talent should be brought in legally while also creating opportunities for American workers.
 
“Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all foreign companies investing in the United States to please respect our nation’s immigration laws. Your investments are welcome, and we encourage you to legally bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build world-class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so,” Trump wrote.
 
 
The post came shortly after Trump told reporters that he would review what happened at the Hyundai plant but emphasised the raid had not harmed his relationship with South Korea, reported Reuters. He also suggested he may consider allowing some foreign manufacturing experts into the country to help train American workers. 

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas on hostages, eyes Gaza deal 'soon'

US President Donald Trump

Trump greeted with mixed cheers, boos during brief US Open appearance

Jair Bolsanaro, former Brazil PRESIDENT

Bolsonaro backers rally before verdict as Lula asserts sovereignty

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump ready for phase two of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict

US President Donald Trump

Trump says he had a good conversation with Kazak President Tokayev

 

ICE raid on Hyundai plant

 
On September 4, ICE and Homeland Security officials detained approximately 475 workers at the Hyundai plant, with around 300 confirmed as South Korean nationals. The raid, described as the largest single-site immigration enforcement operation in the current administration’s history, halted work at the site.
 
Homeland Security officials said those arrested had either crossed the border illegally or overstayed their visas. Steven Schrank, special agent in charge of investigations for Georgia, told a press briefing that the operation had been under investigation for several months, Reuters reported.
 
The detained workers are being held at ICE’s Folkston detention centre in Georgia.
 

South Korea expresses regret

 
The South Korean government expressed regret over the arrests and the release of footage showing the operation. The video depicted armoured vehicles detaining workers, who were shackled and escorted away by US authorities. 
 

Hyundai pledges compliance

 
Hyundai announced that Chris Susock, its North America chief manufacturing officer, will take charge of the Georgia megasite. The company said it would review operations to ensure that all suppliers and subcontractors follow the law, stressing its zero-tolerance stance on violations, reported Reuters.

More From This Section

Javier Milei, Argentina President

Argentina's President Milei faces setback in Buenos Aires provincial polls

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 27 Chinese aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels near its territory

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy calls for strong sanctions on Russia after largest aerial assault

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary

Sanctions on nations buying Russian oil can hurt Moscow economy: Bessent

france election

Why France's financial woes are pushing its govt to the brink

Topics : Donald Trump Trump immigration Hyundai Motors Hyundai Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRajesh Bhosle Stock PicksGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon