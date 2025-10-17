Friday, October 17, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US introduces $1,000 immigration parole fee: Who must pay from October 2025

US introduces $1,000 immigration parole fee: Who must pay from October 2025

US Parole Fee 2025: The US has introduced a new $1,000 immigration parole fee for migrants seeking temporary entry or stay under humanitarian or public interest grounds, effective October 16, 2025

US Citizenship and Immigration Services

US introduces $1,000 immigration parole fee.

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has introduced a new immigration parole fee of $1,000 (about Rs 88,000), which must now be paid by certain migrants seeking temporary permission to enter or remain in the country.
 
Parole allows individuals to stay in the US without a visa or formal admission, usually on humanitarian or public interest grounds. It does not grant immigration status but offers short-term legal entry in exceptional situations.
 
What the new US parole fee covers
 
From October 16, 2025, the new $1,000 fee will apply to all migrants granted parole under Section 212(d)(5)(A) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. This includes:
 
 
•  Initial parole approvals

Also Read

US visa, H4, H1B

Trump govt sued by US labour unions for tracking immigrants' social media

Donald Trump, Trump, Charlie Kirk

Decoded: Why has Trump admin been sued for AI surveillance of visa holders

US visa

Relief for H-1B families: US Supreme Court upholds work rights for spouses

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US visa bulletin November 2025: Slow progress for Indian Green Card seekers

US deportation, deportee, deportation

Why US wants to deport Indian man freed after wrongful 43 years in jail

•  Re-parole (extensions of existing permission)
•  Parole in place (for those already in the US)
•  Parole from DHS custody
 
The fee, introduced under the One Big Beautiful Bill, will be collected in addition to any existing USCIS filing or biometric charges. It will not replace other application costs.
 
USCIS said applicants should not pay the fee upfront when filing Form I-131. Instead, the agency will notify applicants if their parole request qualifies and payment is required.
 
“USCIS will collect the immigration parole fee if you are physically present in the United States and we are granting you parole or a new period of parole,” the agency said. “We will not grant parole unless you pay the immigration parole fee as instructed and within the specified time period.”
 
The fee will be collected by three Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agencies responsible for parole:
 
•  US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
•  US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
•  US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
Who will have to pay
 
< New entrants granted parole to enter the US temporarily for humanitarian or public interest reasons. For instance, a person from a conflict zone allowed to enter the US temporarily for safety while their asylum claim is pending.
< Individuals applying for re-parole, meaning they were already on parole and are seeking to extend it. For instance, a migrant previously granted parole for one year who now applies to renew it.
< Those approved for parole in place within the US (such as certain undocumented family members of US military personnel) like noncitizen spouse of a US service member applying for parole in place to remain lawfully.
< Individuals released from DHS custody under parole.
 
Who is exempt from paying the fee
 
Certain groups and cases will not be required to pay the new charge. These include:
 
•  People already in the US who are not being newly paroled in. For instance, someone who entered legally on a visa like the H-1B or F-1 visa and is applying for an immigration benefit, not parole.
•  Witnesses or informants assisting in investigations or court proceedings.
•  Emergency medical or life-saving cases: A person granted parole for urgent medical evacuation after an accident or to escape immediate danger.
 
USCIS said waivers would be rare and reserved for emergency cases such as medical evacuations or protection from imminent harm.
 
What applicants should know
 
•  The $1,000 fee applies only after USCIS determines eligibility
•  Payment must be made exactly as instructed in the notice
•  Failure to pay within the deadline will result in denial of parole
•  Applicants should wait for the USCIS notification before paying
 
This marks the first time the US government has imposed a standalone fee for parole under a unified framework across all DHS components.

More From This Section

H-1B Visa

'Unlawful': US Chamber of Commerce sues Trump admin over $100k H-1B visa fee

education, degree, visa

How a Meerut boy's search for housing abroad led to a global venture

US green card

Green card holders: You can be fined or arrested for not carrying ID

London, UK

UK visa applicants face tougher English tests, 3% higher fund rules

Indian Passport, Passport

Henley Passport Index: India's rank slips to 85th as China climbs to 64th

Topics : US immigration BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon