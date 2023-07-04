Home / World News / IMO to impose levy on shipping firms failing to cut down GHG emissions

IMO to impose levy on shipping firms failing to cut down GHG emissions

Lim said that the IMO would do an impact assessment in its member states and hoped it could be started by 2025

Press Trust of India London
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The International Maritime Organisation will impose a levy on companies that fail to cut down greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the shipping industry, Secretary-General Kitack Lim said on Tuesday.

During a media interaction on the sidelines of the Maritime Environment Protection Committee's (MEPC) 80th session here, Lim said that the committee had already adopted a decision regarding the financial levy last week.

"We will work out the modalities and finalise them this week," Lim said, speaking at the IMO headquarters.

He said the MEPC would also discuss and finalise modalities of the disbursement of the fund, adding that this economic measure is crucial to support the industry that might be adversely impacted while adopting a carbon-neutral goal.

"We will have to use this fund in R&D to incentivise shipping companies and also to financially support the island nations and developing countries," the secretary-general said.

Lim said that the IMO would do an impact assessment in its member states and hoped it could be started by 2025.

He said the direct impact on the shipping companies and the indirect impact on every country in the world would be analysed and also asserted that the IMO is actively considering extending bunkering services all around the world as a financial support measure.

The IMO may be able to financially support some countries after understanding the economic impacts on them. "We may not be able to support every country. Some countries will have to absorb some of the impacts," Lim added.

However, he was categorical about extending financial compensation to island nations and developing countries.

Regarding the demands for a free transfer of technology, Lim said that more talks are needed on this subject and hoped that a clearer policy could be adopted during the Intersessional Working Group discussions this week.

Lim also expressed his hope for the IMO to reach a conclusion regarding its decarbonisation goals by the end of this week when the MEPC's 80th session concludes.

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

UN chief urges maritime nations to chart net zero shipping emissions plan

Biden plans to stringent limits on GHG emissions on coal, gas power plants

Foreign shipping lines may stop services for cash-strapped Pakistan

World leaders in Paris seek financial response to climate emergency

Women-led SMEs to benefit from proposed FTA with India: UK minister

Xi calls for efforts by SCO countries to safeguard regional peace

Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible, says Grammys CEO

Meta set to take on Musk's Twitter with a rival app called 'Threads'

Birth rate in Singapore falls to record low, only 35,605 babies in 2022

Topics :Carbon emissionsmaritime sectorMaritime

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story