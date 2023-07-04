Home / World News / Xi calls for efforts by SCO countries to safeguard regional peace

Xi calls for efforts by SCO countries to safeguard regional peace

In a veiled criticism of the United States, Xi called for opposing hegemonism and power politics and making the system of global governance fairer and more equitable

Press Trust of India Beijing
India is also critical of the BRI, which drew global concerns over China's debt diplomacy of extending huge loans to smaller countries for unsustainable infrastructure projects

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the SCO member countries to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security besides focussing on pragmatic cooperation to speed up economic recovery.

Addressing the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual format, President Xi underscored efforts to uphold multilateralism and improve global governance.

In a veiled criticism of the United States, Xi called for opposing hegemonism and power politics and making the system of global governance fairer and more equitable.

He also made a pitch for the SCO members to synergise high-quality cooperation under his pet multi-billion dollar project the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with various countries' development strategies and regional cooperation initiatives.

The BRI is a multi-billion-dollar initiative launched by President Xi when he came to power in 2013. It aims to link Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes.

The USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship project of the BRI.

India has strongly protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

India is also critical of the BRI, which drew global concerns over China's debt diplomacy of extending huge loans to smaller countries for unsustainable infrastructure projects.

Xi said SCO member states should have better synergize high-quality cooperation under BRI with various countries' development strategies and regional cooperation initiatives, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He also called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security and strengthen exchanges and mutual learning among SCO and foster closer people-to-people ties.

The virtual summit under India's presidency was attended by leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Iran as well.

The Beijing-headquartered SCO - founded in Shanghai in 2001 - is an economic and security bloc comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

Also Read

India to host SCO virtual Summit tomorrow; Everything you need to know

Xi Jinping to attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese official

PM Modi to host Jinping, Putin, other leaders at virtual SCO summit

SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting to kick off in Goa today; all you must know

Need to erase terrorism, fix liability of supporters: Rajnath at SCO meet

Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible, says Grammys CEO

Meta set to take on Musk's Twitter with a rival app called 'Threads'

Birth rate in Singapore falls to record low, only 35,605 babies in 2022

Massive solar flare triggers radio blackouts in the US and Pacific

PM Modi chairs SCO Summit 2023: Here's what all happened in the meet

Topics :SCO summitXi JinpingChinasecurity

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story