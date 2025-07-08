Home / World News / US govt warns staff, diplomats of attempted Rubio impersonation using AI

US govt warns staff, diplomats of attempted Rubio impersonation using AI

A message sent from Rubio's office to State Department staff stated the purpose was likely "with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts".

Marco Rubio
Image: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United States Department of State has warned diplomats to beware of attempts to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials using artificial intelligence, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.
 
The warning follows a Washington Post report that an individual posing as Rubio contacted several senior officials — including three foreign ministers, a US governor and a member of Congress — using AI to mimic Rubio’s voice and writing style. The newspaper cited a senior US official and a State Department cable dated July 3.
 
“The actor left voicemails on Signal for at least two targeted individuals and, in one instance, sent a text message inviting the individual to communicate on Signal,” the cable said.

‘Access to information and accounts’

Authorities have not yet identified the person behind the impersonation attempts. However, officials suspect the aim was to deceive senior figures in order to obtain access to sensitive information or online accounts. A message from Rubio’s office to State Department staff stated the purpose was likely “with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts,” The Washington Post reported.
 
It added that in mid-June, the impersonator created a Signal account under the display name “Marco.Rubio@state.gov” to contact diplomats and officials both within the US and internationally. The cable clarified this was a display name and not an actual government email address, the report added.
 
The State Department declined to reveal the content of the messages or the identities of those targeted.

Not a first

The Rubio incident is not isolated. In May, a separate impersonation attempt targeted Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff. Someone allegedly accessed her phone and began calling and messaging senators, governors and business leaders while posing as Wiles, The Wall Street Journal reported.
 
That same month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned that “malicious actors” had been impersonating top US officials in “an ongoing malicious text and voice messaging campaign”. These attempts, which included AI-generated voices, were intended to “elicit information or funds,” the report added.
 
“If you receive a message claiming to be from a senior US official,” the FBI warned, “do not assume it is authentic.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump says he is not happy with Russia's Putin, considering sanctions

US Immigration curbs to hit economy hard in 2025, finds Fed study

20 missing as floods wash away Nepal-China border bridge in Rasuwa

'No change': Trump reaffirms Aug 1 tariff deadline, rules out extensions

ICC issues warrants for Taliban leaders over persecution of women, girls

Topics :Artificial intelligence

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story