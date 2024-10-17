The Oxford University has announced that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is not included in the list of candidates to run for the position of the varsity's chancellor, Geo News reported. "More than 40 people applied and only 38 were approved. The candidates were only excluded according to the exclusion criteria of the university. 26,000 people have registered to vote in this election. Khan has been disqualified to run in the election over several factors including his conviction and political role", the varsity officials told Geo News. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prominent names in the list of people applying for the post of Chancellor included UK's former Conservative Party leader Lord William Hague; UK's former Labour politician Lord Peter Mandelson; Elish Angiolini, Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Oxford, Margaret Casely-Hayford and Dominic Grieve but only Khan has been disqualified from the top five well-known figures, Geo news noted.

Geo News reported that King's Counsel at UK's leading law firm Matrix Chambers had opined that former prime minister Khan is not eligible for Oxford Chancellorship according to the university's own regulations.

The incoming Chancellor will be in post for a fixed term of no more than 10 years in accordance with the latest amendments enacted this year. These elections will also notably be the first ones to take place digitally.

The University said: "In the first round of voting, voters will have the opportunity to rank as many candidates as they choose. The top 5 candidates will go on to a second round."

Oxford further added, "To make this election accessible to our global community of colleagues and alumni, the election will be held online."

The statement said, "For the first time, an open application process was used to attract applicants from a wide range of backgrounds. The Chancellor's Election Committee has considered all applications solely on the specific exclusion criteria set out in the university regulations."

Policy advocacy group Beltway Grid said that it analysed the legal opinion by the King's Counsel Hugh Southey of the Matrix Chambers about Oxford's Chancellor elections.

It was noted that Khan's candidacy was examined in light of Regulation 7(d) of Oxford's Council Regulations 8 of 2002 and Section 178 of the Charities Act 2011. These regulations establish criteria for those serving as trustees, including requirements for honesty and transparency.

The statement issued by Beltway said, "Within the broader context of leadership suitability, the Beltway Grid endorses the view of the Southey that while ex-PM Khan does not hold any office in Pakistan, he is actively involved in the operations of his political party, the PTI. Additionally, he has clear and public intentions to contest for and take the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, should the opportunity present itself. The role of Oxford's Chancellor requires an individual who can represent the university's global interests, uphold its values and not clearly be intent on taking political office during their chancellorship."

The Chancellor, who is usually an eminent public figure serves as the titular head of the University, presiding over all major ceremonies.

Imran Khan graduated from Oxford University in 1975 after studying philosophy, politics, and economics.

Earlier this year in August, Khan had "formally submitted" the request to be considered for the post of Chancellor via Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, London-based spokesperson for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.