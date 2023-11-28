Imran Khan to be produced before special court at judicial complex today

The Islamabad police have set up a team of well-equipped police and paramilitary officials to present former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan before a special court at the Federal Judicial Complex on Tuesday in connection with a case lodged under the Official Secrets Act, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, will be brought to the court under tight security and an accompanying fleet will include SUV vehicles, police mobiles, and armoured personnel carriers. The team has been created after getting a green signal from the 'high-ups', Dawn reported, citing sources.

The police have been ordered to prepare all relevant plans, including security in and around the Judicial Complex, Red Zone. Furthermore, Rangers and Frontier Corps troops along with their anti-riot units, have been directed to remain on standby and respond at once when called for duty.

Rangers equipped with anti-riot gear will be deployed in and around the complex assisted by Islamabad police in an 'inner security ring', Dawn reported citing sources, adding that the Frontier Corps teams equipped with anti-riot gear and assisted by the police will be deployed in the 'middle-security ring.'

A police contingent, including an anti-riot unit and teams of the Counter-Terrorism Department, will be deployed at the roads leading towards the complex, according to sources, Dawn reported.

It further said that contingents of paramilitary troops and police will be deployed at main points, like Faizabad, Zero Point, Peshawar Morr, and Golr Morr. According to sources, the Red Zone will be partially sealed with only regulated entry allowed, they added.

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Islamabad rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request seeking an extension in the physical remand of Imran Khan in a corruption case. Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed proceedings at Adiala Jail after the four-day physical remand of Imran Khan ended, according to a Dawn report.

The prosecution requested that the court extend the physical remand of the PTI chairman for further investigation. However, the court rejected the request and sent Khan on judicial remand. The judge asked the prosecution to produce Imran Khan after a fortnight.

Later, in a media interview, Imran Khan's attorney, Sardar Latif Khosa, stated that he has long argued against the need for physical remand in this particular case, according to Dawn report. He claimed that the NAB was a body involved in "political engineering and political vendetta" and that the government regularly exploited it to further its own agenda.